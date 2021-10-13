UrduPoint.com

Chile Opposition Moves To Impeach Pinera Over Pandora Papers Claims: Congressman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

Santiago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Chile's opposition on Wednesday moved to impeach the country's president, Sebastian Pinera, for the controversial sale of a mining company through a firm owned by his children, which appeared in the Pandora papers leaks, a congressman said.

Pinera used "his office for personal business" said congressman Tomas Hirsch when presenting the accusation in the lower house of Congress, the first step in the impeachment process that could last for several weeks.

