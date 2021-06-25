Chile plans to turn 80 pct of air-conditioning energy sustainable by 2050

SANTIAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Chile unveiled Thursday the National Heat and Cold Strategy to have 80 percent of the energy used for household heating and cooling become sustainable by 2050.

According to the strategy, Chile aims to reduce 65 percent of the greenhouse gases generated from supplying heat and cold by 2050, via replacing fossil fuels with more solar and biomass energy.

In Chile, at least 35.8 percent of Primary energy consumption goes to generating heat or cold, said Deputy Minister of Energy Francisco Lopez in a statement.

"That is why this strategy was developed, which seeks to incorporate clean energies for thermal uses of heat and cold, as its main focus is the goal of achieving Chile's Carbon Neutrality by 2050," Lopez said.