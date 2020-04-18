Chile preparing 'progressive' reopening of economy

Santiago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Chile President Sebastian Pinera said Friday his government is preparing a "progressive" restart of economic activity in the country that has been in lockdown for 45 days over the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're preparing for a progressive opening or reopening, taking a lot of precautions," said Pinera, adding that there would be "much stricter health measures." The South American country has recorded more than 9,200 coronavirus cases and 116 deaths.

"We're going to have to learn to get used to (the fact that) the normal life we had before the coronavirus will not return for a long time and we have to get used to a new normal," the president added.

Amid a general lockdown, curfew and school closures, Chile on Friday also ordered the mandatory wearing of masks on public transportation, in elevators and at gatherings of more than 10 people.

"As president, I cannot ignore the fact that we're facing a deep global recession and we must also... protect employment and the earnings of families," Pinera said.

Chile's economy is expected to contract by 2.5 percent due to the pandemic.