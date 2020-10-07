UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chile President Condemns Police Violence Against Protesters

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 12:50 AM

Chile president condemns police violence against protesters

Santiago, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Chile's conservative President Sebastian Pinera on Tuesday condemned police violence against protesters in Santiago after an officer threw a young demonstrator from a bridge.

"We clearly and categorically condemn any violation of human rights, and we also reject any deviation from the protocols and rules that should govern the actions of our forces of order and security," Pinera said in a statement.

Pinera's statement followed an incident on Friday when a policeman shoved a 16-year-old protester off a seven-meter (23 feet) high the bridge onto a dry riverbed below.

The youth suffered head and limb injuries.

The officer, a member of the paramilitary Carabineros forces, was charged with attempted murder and is being held in preventive detention.

The incident happened during an anti-government demonstration in the center of Santiago.

It reignited criticism of Chile's police, accused of widespread human rights violations during months of social protests that began last October, leaving 30 people dead and thousands wounded.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Young Santiago Chile October From

Recent Stories

UAE first country where number of COVID-19 tests e ..

11 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Israeli FM in Berlin

26 minutes ago

At UN, Pakistan denounces India's attempt to equat ..

27 minutes ago

AT UN, Pakistan denounces India's attempt to equat ..

26 minutes ago

Soros college prompts latest spat between Hungary, ..

29 minutes ago

Ulema, religious scholars evolve consensus on 20-p ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.