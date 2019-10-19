Chile President Declares State Of Emergency After Violent Protests
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 09:50 AM
Santiago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Chile's president declared a state of emergency in Santiago Friday night and gave the military responsibility for security after a day of violent protests over increases in the price of metro tickets.
"I have declared a state of emergency and, to that end, I have appointed Major General Javier Iturriaga del Campo as head of national defense, in accordance with the provisions of our state of emergency legislation," President Sebastian Pinera said.