Chile President Signs Off On Constitutional Change Referendum

Mon 23rd December 2019 | 09:30 PM

Chile president signs off on constitutional change referendum

Santiago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Chile President Sebastian Pinera enacted a law on Monday that will allow the South American country to hold a referendum on April 26 to change its military dictatorship era constitution.

Changing the constitution enacted under former dictator Augusto Pinochet was one of Pinera's main promises in a bid to end two months of protests against his government and inequality.

"This reform opens the doors and defines a path to achieve a great constitutional agreement," said Pinera in signing into law a bill approved last week by Congress.

