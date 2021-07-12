Chile records 2,330 new daily COVID-19 cases

SANTIAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) --:Chile recorded on Sunday 2,330 new COVID-19 infections and 110 more deaths in one day, to total 1,587,478 cases and 33,877 deaths.

Chile registered its lowest COVID-19 positivity rate of the entire pandemic on Sunday, with 3.

4 percent nationwide after reporting the results of 65,483 COVID-19 tests performed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

It added that the positivity rate for the Santiago Metropolitan Region was 4 percent.

Despite maintaining a high number of daily deaths, Chile has experienced a drop in infections and virus transmission in the last month, which has led to a gradual rel