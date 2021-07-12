UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chile Records 2,330 New Daily COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Chile records 2,330 new daily COVID-19 cases

SANTIAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) --:Chile recorded on Sunday 2,330 new COVID-19 infections and 110 more deaths in one day, to total 1,587,478 cases and 33,877 deaths.

Chile registered its lowest COVID-19 positivity rate of the entire pandemic on Sunday, with 3.

4 percent nationwide after reporting the results of 65,483 COVID-19 tests performed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

It added that the positivity rate for the Santiago Metropolitan Region was 4 percent.

Despite maintaining a high number of daily deaths, Chile has experienced a drop in infections and virus transmission in the last month, which has led to a gradual rel

Related Topics

Santiago Chile Sunday

Recent Stories

American and Pakistani scientific studies address ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-law on Sharjah Broadca ..

11 minutes ago

CBUAE announces strategic objectives for 2023-2026

2 hours ago

Ramiz Raja criticizes selection committee for pick ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,542 new COVID-19 cases, 1,519 reco ..

2 hours ago

Man wielding a gun outside parliament in Islamabad ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.