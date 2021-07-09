UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chile Records 3,193 New Daily COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

SANTIAGO, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :-- Chile recorded on Friday 3,193 new COVID-19 infections and 186 more deaths in one day, to total 1,579,591 cases and 33,514 deaths.

According to the Health Ministry's report, cases have dropped in all regions of the South American country in the last seven days, with a 21-percent decrease nationwide.

The southern region of Los Rios continues to have the highest incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants in the country, followed by Atacama, Aysen and Arica.

Health Minister Enrique Paris urged the population to "maintain self-care measures and continue with the vaccination process in accordance with the vaccination schedule, because this is the only way we will be able to maintain these rates and continue to reduce the number of infections.

"The downward trend of the positivity rate in the last few weeks has led to the progressive lifting of lockdowns in municipalities across the country, as well as the opening of local commerce and educational facilities according to the epidemiological criteria of each area.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

