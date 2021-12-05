UrduPoint.com

Chile Records Lowest Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate Since October

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 03:30 PM

Chile records lowest daily COVID-19 positivity rate since October

SANTIAGO, Dec. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) --:Chile recorded the lowest daily COVID-19 positivity rate since Oct. 20, after reporting a 2.51-percent rate on Saturday, with 2,115 COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, to 1,768,584 cases in total, the Ministry of Health said.

In its daily report, the ministry also said there were 36 deaths related to the disease in the same period, bringing the death toll to 38,439.

The Santiago Metropolitan Region had a daily positivity rate of 2 percent, while in eight of Chile's 16 regions it was equal to or lower than 2 percent.

Undersecretary of Public Health Maria Teresa Valenzuela announced on Monday that starting Jan. 1, 2022, people over 18 years old must get a COVID-19 booster vaccine dose in order to receive an authorized mobility pass. E

