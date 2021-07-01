UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chile Registers 2,148 New COVID-19 Cases, 56 Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 01:20 PM

Chile registers 2,148 new COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths

SANTIAGO, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :-- Chile reported on Thursday 2,148 new COVID-19 infections and 56 more deaths in the last 24 hours, to total 1,555,902 cases and 32,545 deaths.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health reported that new cases have fallen by 25 percent in the last seven days, while the number of new patients have declined in all 16 regions of the country.

The southern region of Los Rios had the highest incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants in the last day, followed by Atacama, Arica and Parinacota, and Aysen.

The ministry highlighted a drop in COVID-19 infections in the last few days, which has led to the lifting of quarantines in about 50 municipalities nationwide this week, in addition to the opening of local businesses and educational facilities.

Related Topics

Arica Chile All

Recent Stories

Shahzad Akbar calls on LHC CJ-Designate Mohammad A ..

20 minutes ago

UAE renews commitment to strengthening cybersecuri ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.60 a barrel W ..

1 hour ago

DP World acquires leading US-based logistics provi ..

1 hour ago

Two Intl’ flights cancel their scheduled flight ..

2 hours ago

Rupee goes up by Rs10 against US dollars in interb ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.