Chile registers 2,148 new COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths

SANTIAGO, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :-- Chile reported on Thursday 2,148 new COVID-19 infections and 56 more deaths in the last 24 hours, to total 1,555,902 cases and 32,545 deaths.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health reported that new cases have fallen by 25 percent in the last seven days, while the number of new patients have declined in all 16 regions of the country.

The southern region of Los Rios had the highest incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants in the last day, followed by Atacama, Arica and Parinacota, and Aysen.

The ministry highlighted a drop in COVID-19 infections in the last few days, which has led to the lifting of quarantines in about 50 municipalities nationwide this week, in addition to the opening of local businesses and educational facilities.