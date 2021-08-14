Chile registers 882 new daily COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SANTIAGO, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) --:Chile on Saturday reported 882 new COVID-19 infections and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours, for a total of 1,627,428 cases and 36,287 deaths.

Chile's 16 regions all registered COVID-19 positivity rates of 2 percent or less in the last day, Health Minister Enrique Paris said.

In a statement, the official added that in the same period the national positivity rate was 1.4 percent, while 13 regions had seen a decline in cases in the last seven days.

In recent weeks, Chile has reported the lowest number of cases and hospitalizations of the pandemic, with less than 1,000 daily infections registered.

Meanwhile, over 82 percent of the target population (15.2 million) have been fully vaccinated.