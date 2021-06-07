UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chile Reports 7,768 Cases, 121 Deaths From COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

Chile reports 7,768 cases, 121 deaths from COVID-19

SANTIAGO, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) --:Chile reported 7,768 cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 121 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 1,427,956 and the death toll to 29,937, the Ministry of Health (Minsal) reported.

The ministry stated that 3,242 people are currently hospitalized in intensive care units, including 2,777 who are on ventilators, and that the nation's hospitals are reporting over 95 percent occupancy.

Chile has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, despite the progress of the vaccination campaign, in which more than 54.

5 percent of the target population has been fully vaccinated.

In the last seven days, cases of the pandemic have risen 6 percent nationally, according to ministry figures.

The Chilean regions with the highest increase in cases in the last week are Arica, Aysen, Coquimbo, and O'Higgins.

Minister of Health Enrique Paris said he was concerned about the epidemiological situation in these regions and he urged residents to "continue making an effort to respect health measures."

Related Topics

Coquimbo Arica Paris Progress Chile

Recent Stories

CBUAE introduces whistleblowing portal to anonymou ..

21 minutes ago

DEWA organises WETEX, Dubai Solar Show at Expo 202 ..

36 minutes ago

Air Arabia announces new service to Phuket

36 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar attempts to save Hania Aamir from on ..

39 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif enjoys grandson Junaid Safdar's polo ..

1 hour ago

Final exams for grades 4-12 to begin tomorrow

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.