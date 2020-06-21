Chile reports more than 7,000 virus deaths under new counting method

(@FahadShabbir)

Santiago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Chile nearly doubled its coronavirus death toll Saturday to more than 7,000 under a new tallying method that includes probable fatalities from COVID-19.

The toll has increasesd by 3,069, Rafael Araos of the heath ministry said as he revealed officially for the first time the new government counting methodology.