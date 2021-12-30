UrduPoint.com

Chile Road Accident Kills 9

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2021 | 03:00 PM

Chile road accident kills 9

SANTIAGO, Dec. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :A road accident in the town of Peumo, in the O'Higgins region in central Chile, killed nine and seriously injured two, the Chilean government reported on Wednesday.

According to Ricardo Guzman, an official from the O'Higgins region, a large truck and a van carrying workers collided and fell into a ditch, causing the deaths of eight people.

Another person died after being transferred to Rancagua Hospital near the accident site.

"When arriving at the scene, there were approximately 11 injured. We verified that eight deceased in the place and three people were in critical condition," said Peumo fire brigade captain Luis Maldonado.

The Chilean Labor Directorate announced that it will investigate the incident.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Fire Died Road Accident Rancagua Van Maldonado Chile SITE From Government

Recent Stories

KPK retains prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 1 ..

KPK retains prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 169-run win over Northern

16 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Thur ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Thursday

2 minutes ago
 'Ode to the Modern Masters' continues at PNCA

'Ode to the Modern Masters' continues at PNCA

2 minutes ago
 India reports 13,154 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 13,154 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Muhammad Rizwan nominated for ICC Men’s T20I Pla ..

Muhammad Rizwan nominated for ICC Men’s T20I Player of the Year award

27 minutes ago
 Snow shrouds magical mountains of Malam Jabba

Snow shrouds magical mountains of Malam Jabba

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.