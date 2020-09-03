Chile scraps law that discriminated against divorced women

Santiago, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Chile's parliament has abolished a long-standing law that discriminated against divorced women, who unlike men, were forced to wait nine months for the right to remarry.

Lawmakers in the Chamber of Deputies approved the bill abolishing the law late Tuesday, though it still has to be promulgated by conservative President Sebastian Pinera.

"The law puts an end to one of the most unjust discriminations in the Civil Code. Women were under a cloak of suspicion," said Women's Affairs Minister Monica Zalaquett.

The original law dated back to the 19th century.

It provided for a 270-day period during which widows or divorced women were not allowed to remarry in order to dispel doubts over the paternity of children born from future relationships.

Paternity can now be easily determined by DNA tests.