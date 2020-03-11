Chile to quarantine arrivals from Spain, Italy: official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Santiago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Chilean health authorities on Tuesday announced all travelers arriving from Italy and Spain would be quarantined amid global fears over the spread of the coronavirus.

Italy and Spain are the European countries reporting most deaths from the coronavirus outside of China.

"People who enter Chilean territory having visited Spain and Italy, must remain in isolation for 14 days," the health ministry said in a statement.