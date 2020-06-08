UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chile Tops 2,000 Dead From COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 08:40 AM

Chile tops 2,000 dead from COVID-19

Santiago, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Chile on Sunday reported 653 deaths from COVID-19, bringing its overall toll to 2,290, authorities said.

Health Minister Jaime Manalich said some miscounting pointed out by the WHO in March and April was corrected, in addition to 96 new deaths.

That sent the toll from 1,541 on Saturday to 2,290 one day later, he explained.

Ninety-six marked a record-high number of deaths reported in a single day, according to Manalich.

Chilean health authorities will also start counting the deaths of people who show symptoms in line with the virus, even if the victim did not undergo a COVID-19 test.

"We are making a methodological change in the way we count people who have died and whose death presumably could be linked to a COVID-19 infection," the minister said.

Meanwhile, a record number of new infections in the last 24 hours, of 6,405, was also reported in Chile, totaling 134,150 infected since the pandemic began in the South American country on March 3.

The virus' spread has come despite a three-week lockdown in the crowded capital, Santiago.

Related Topics

Died Santiago Chile March April Sunday From

Recent Stories

Academic year to start August 30: Minister of Educ ..

6 hours ago

Bahrain reports 362 coronavirus infections

7 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,045 new COVID-19 cases

8 hours ago

National banks&#039; net foreign assets to AED79.8 ..

8 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses governme ..

10 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.