UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chilean Copper Mine Strike Continues After Workers Reject Offer

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 09:00 AM

Chilean copper mine strike continues after workers reject offer

Santiago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Striking workers employed by the world's top copper producer were set to continue their walkout on Saturday after voting down a management offer of better wages and compensation.

State-owned Codelco's proposal, presented to three unions representing 3,200 workers who went on strike last week, would have included $20,000 bonds, salary increases and improvements in workers' retirement plans such as increased health benefits.

But workers had "rejected the final offer of the company in the regulated collective negotiations," said Codelco, which produces nine percent of all copper globally.

The company said their offer "represents the greatest effort the administration can make within the framework of regulated collective bargaining.

" Local media reported 1,511 workers voted against the proposal while 1,225 voted to approve it, meaning the strike will continue.

Located in the harsh Atacama Desert in northern Chile, Chuquicamata is considered the world's largest open pit copper mine.

It produced 320,000 fine metric tons of copper last year and employs 4,300 miners, making it Codelco's third-most important mine.

Economists estimate one day of downed tools costs Codelco 1,000 tons of copper and around $5.8 million (5.1 million Euros).

The strike comes at a delicate moment. After operating for more than 100 years as an open pit, Chuquicamata will shift in July to underground block cave mining following an investment of $5.8 billion.

Related Topics

World Company Fine Chuquicamata Chile July Media All Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

FNC Speaker hails presidential resolution to raise ..

8 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima hails new election rules to raise w ..

9 hours ago

Trump Announces Additional Sanctions on Iran

9 hours ago

New Round of US-Taliban Talks in Doha Begins June ..

9 hours ago

Afghan bigwigs evolve consensus to give peace a ch ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives trophy from Queen Eli ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.