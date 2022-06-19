UrduPoint.com

Chilean Defender Isla Set For Universidad Catolica Return

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Chilean defender Isla set for Universidad Catolica return

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Chile international defender Mauricio Isla is set to leave Flamengo to return to his former club Universidad Catolica, according to media reports Brazil.

The 34-year-old is expected to undergo a medical in Santiago this weekend after Flamengo agreed to an undisclosed transfer fee.

Isla made 80 appearances across all competitions for Flamengo after joining the club from Turkey's Fenerbahce in 2020.

The right back spent his youth career at Universidad before joining Italy's Udinese in 2007. His career has also includes spells at Juventus, Queens Park Rangers, Marseille and Cagliari.

He has been capped 136 times for Chile's national team and scored five goals.

Related Topics

Rangers Turkey Santiago Marseille Cagliari Italy Brazil Chile 2020 Media All From Juventus Flamengo

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

3 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

11 hours ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

12 hours ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

12 hours ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.