Chilean President Says 'heard The Message' From Mega-protest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 08:21 AM

Chilean president says 'heard the message' from mega-protest

Santiago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, whose administration has been wracked by a week of deadly protests, acknowledged Friday that he had "heard the message" following what's believed to be the country's largest-ever demonstration.

In a Twitter post after almost a million people took to the streets of Santiago, the president said that "the massive, happy and peaceful march today, where Chileans demanded a more just and supportive Chile, opens great paths for the future and hope.""We have all heard the message. We have all changed. With unity and help from God, we will travel the road towards a Chile that is better for all," he said.

