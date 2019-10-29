Chilean protesters in new clashes with security forces: AFP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Santiago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Chilean protesters clashed with security forces in central Santiago on Tuesday, several hours after embattled President Sebastian Pinera announced a cabinet reshuffle.

Local media also reported clashes in the cities of Valparaiso and Concepcion.

At least 20 people have died in the wave of protests against social and economic inequality that begun 10 days ago.