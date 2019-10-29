UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chilean Protesters In New Clashes With Security Forces: AFP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 08:50 AM

Chilean protesters in new clashes with security forces: AFP

Santiago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Chilean protesters clashed with security forces in central Santiago on Tuesday, several hours after embattled President Sebastian Pinera announced a cabinet reshuffle.

Local media also reported clashes in the cities of Valparaiso and Concepcion.

At least 20 people have died in the wave of protests against social and economic inequality that begun 10 days ago.

Related Topics

Died Valparaiso Concepcion Santiago Media Cabinet

Recent Stories

4th International Parliament of Tolerance and Peac ..

7 hours ago

Japan to increase exports of authentic Japanese ri ..

8 hours ago

Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council meets Pope Franc ..

8 hours ago

SIAL Middle East to kick off December in Abu Dhab ..

9 hours ago

US, China, Russia Press for Renewed Afghan Peace T ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister stresses for enduring political sol ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.