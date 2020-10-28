UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chileans Begin Work On Roadmap To New Constitution

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 10:50 AM

Chileans begin work on roadmap to new constitution

Santiago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Chile pressed ahead with the task of creating a roadmap to a new constitution Tuesday as Congress debated rules for choosing the body tasked with drafting the new charter.

Citizens of the South American country voted by a landslide in a referendum Sunday to throw out their dictatorship-era constitution, blamed for the jarring economic and social inequalities that led to months of violent protests.

Much of the path ahead is already clear, with the election of a constitutional convention, which will draft the new charter, slated for April 11.

However, independent candidates face an uphill battle in the race for seats on the convention, as they aim to limit the influence of the traditional parties.

Congress on Tuesday discussed removing one of the roadblocks to political independents playing a full part in the process.

Under current rules they need a minimum of signatures equal to 0.4 percent of voters in their electoral district, a tough task amid Chile's coronavirus epidemic.

Prospective independent candidates say the threshold is too high and want it halved.

Related Topics

Election Chile April Congress Sunday Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Czech President on Indepe ..

6 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 28 October 2020

37 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed congratulat ..

10 hours ago

SIBF 2020’s Book Signing Corner to host over 100 ..

11 hours ago

10th Wedding Show to kick off Wednesday at Expo

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.