Chileans Set To Call Time On Pinochet-era Constitution

Fri 23rd October 2020

Chileans set to call time on Pinochet-era constitution

Santiago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :A year after the start of months of social unrest, Chileans vote Sunday in a referendum to change a dictatorship-era constitution seen as the bedrock of the nation's glaring inequalities.

The graffiti-scrawled center of Santiago was tense and expectant under a night-time coronavirus curfew late Thursday after pro- and anti- change supporters wrapped up their campaigns.

The referendum was a key demand from protesters during a wave of social unrest unseen since the South American's country's return to democracy in 1990.

For those supporting change, mainly the leftist opposition parties, a new charter would allow a fairer social order to replace the persistent inequalities of the constitution forged under the 1973-1990 rule of Augusto Pinochet.

"One way or another changes are coming and it would be better to feel it was thanks to a new constitution that we all participated in -- and not a constitution created by a small group during a dictatorship so that another small group would stay in power forever," said Alejandra Pizarro, a 23-year-old student at a closing "Approve" rally outside the presidential palace on Thursday.

The new constitution would expand the role of the state in providing a welfare safety net, and in the process add further pressure on an economy struggling to emerge from the Covid-19 health crisis.

Some conservatives reject the proposed change, saying the constitution has been key to Chile's decades of economic growth and stability.

"I don't want my country to fall into the same hands that Argentina, Venezuela and a lot of other disastrous countries have," said Hernan Allende, 63, a property broker at a "Reject" rally.

President Sebastian Pinera caved in to protesters when he agreed on a constitutional referendum in November after three weeks of protests, he said.

"That's where this whole disaster comes from, he hasn't had a strong enough hand to stop crime and terrorism," Allende said, alluding to rioters who have regularly faced off against the police.

