UrduPoint.com

Chile's Economy Shows Sign Of Recovery After Months Of Stagnation

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Chile's economy shows sign of recovery after months of stagnation

SANTIAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Chile's economy is showing signs of recovery following several months of stagnation, with inflation registering a slowdown in February for the first time in more than two years, a period marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and the global crisis, according to the Chilean government and analysts.

In February, Chile's consumer price index dipped 0.

1 percent from January, the first monthly decline in more than two years, after the annual inflation rate reached a three-decade high of 12.8 percent in December 2022.

"It is a figure that reaffirms the downward trend of inflation ... it is data to encourage us to continue on the path we are on towards stabilizing the economy, responsible management of public finances and reducing uncertainty," said Finance Minister Mario Marcel.

Related Topics

Price Chile January February December From Government

Recent Stories

World Bank committed to Pakistanâ€™s long-term dev ..

World Bank committed to Pakistanâ€™s long-term development: Martin Raiser

1 hour ago
 PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln ..

PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln deserving people of ICT

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre D ..

Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre Days&#039;

11 hours ago
 Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's ..

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's deadly return

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.