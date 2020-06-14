(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Santiago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Chile's health minister resigned Saturday as the coronavirus pandemic is hitting the country hard despite a quarantine in place in the capital for more than a month.

The departure of Jaime Manalich was announced by President Sebastian Pinera.

The health crisis has claimed more than 3,000 lives in Chile. On Friday it set a record for new infections and deaths over a 24 hour period.