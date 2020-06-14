UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chile's Health Minister Resigns As Pandemic Hits Hard

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 12:40 AM

Chile's health minister resigns as pandemic hits hard

Santiago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Chile's health minister resigned Saturday amid controversy over the country's official coronavirus death toll, as the pandemic hits the nation hard despite quarantine measures in the capital for more than a month.

The departure of Jaime Manalich was announced by President Sebastian Pinera.

The government says publicly that the health crisis has claimed more than 3,000 lives.

On Saturday, however, a report revealed that Chile had informed the World Health Organization that the country's coronavirus death toll was actually more than 5,000.

The report was by an investigative journalism organization called CIPER which obtained a copy of documentation in which the health ministry told the WHO about the toll.

Publication of the information followed a week in which criticism of Manalich intensified after the ministry changed the way it tallies COVID-19 deaths. Many epidemiologists said the changes made no sense.

Deputy Health Minister Paula Daza said the higher figure is accurate and stems from the new and different tabulation methodology.

On Friday Chile set a record for new infections and deaths over a 24 hour period -- 6,754 and 222, respectively.

"The situation in our country continues to rise, above all in the metropolitan region," health ministry official Arturo Zuniga said Friday.

Infections have risen steadily in the South American copper giant despite the capital Santiago and its seven million people being placed on lockdown more than a month ago.

On Friday, the government also put the cities of Valparaiso and Vina del Mar under mandatory quarantine, along with nearby rural towns.

The quarantine orders mean that nearly half of Chile's population of 18 million is under strict confinement.

As of Saturday Chile has officially reported 167,355 cases of infection and 3,101 deaths.

Related Topics

World Vina Del Mar Valparaiso Santiago Chile All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways operates goodwill flight to Costa R ..

1 hour ago

UAE summer season officially starts on June 21

2 hours ago

Oman logs 1,006 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

National Highways and Motorway Police conducts awa ..

39 minutes ago

Govt presented balance budget in difficult situati ..

39 minutes ago

Corona positive cases increasing in Karak: Dr. Sha ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.