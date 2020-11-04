UrduPoint.com
Chile's Interior Minister Resigns Over Protests Charge

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 01:20 AM

Chile's interior minister resigns over protests charge

Santiago, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Chile's Interior Minister Victor Perez resigned Tuesday after the Chamber of Deputies approved a constitutional charge against him for police repression of the country's social protests.

Perez was also suspended from the chamber.

"Not only am I suspended, I am resigning as minister of the interior," Perez told reporters in Congress.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

