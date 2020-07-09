(@FahadShabbir)

Santiago, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Chile's Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday approved a bill allowing early withdrawals of up to 10 percent from private pension funds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reform, approved by 95 votes to 25, dealt a severe blow to the right-wing government of President Sebastian Pinera, which opposed the move. It still needs to be passed by the Senate to become law.