Chile's Lower House Approves Early Pension Fund Withdrawals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 09:40 AM

Chile's lower house approves early pension fund withdrawals

Santiago, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Chile's Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday approved a bill allowing early withdrawals of up to 10 percent from private pension funds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reform, approved by 95 votes to 25, dealt a severe blow to the right-wing government of President Sebastian Pinera, which opposed the move. It still needs to be passed by the Senate to become law.

