UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chile's Niemann Grabs Tournament Of Champions Lead

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 10:30 AM

Chile's Niemann grabs Tournament of Champions lead

Los Angeles, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Chile's Joaquin Niemann, riding the confidence-boost of a Presidents Cup appearance, fired seven birdies in a seven-under par 66 on Thursday to take a one-shot first-round lead in the US PGA Tour Tournament of Champions.

Niemann didn't win a match in the International team's Presidents Cup loss to the United States at Royal Melbourne last month, but the 21-year-old said the week was a valuable learning experience.

"I think the Presidents Cup was huge for me, for my career, for my future," Niemann said. "I think during that week I learned a lot, I was with the best players in the world, I was teammates with Adam Scott. I talked a lot with them. It was an unbelievable week." Niemann, whose six-shot win at The Greenbrier in September secured his spot in the winner's only Tournament of Champions, showed plenty of confidence on the par-73 Plantation course at Kapalua, Hawaii.

He rolled in a 31-foot birdie putt for his first birdie of the day at the fourth, and his remaining six birdies were all from within 11 feet.

He missed just one green in regulation, and got up and down for par to head into the second round with a one-shot lead over world number four Justin Thomas.

Thomas also played without a bogey, grabbing five of his six birdies on the back nine to take sole possession of second place on 67.

Americans Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler shared third on 68, with defending champion Xander Schauffele heading a group of five players on 69.

Only nine players in the 34-man field were over par in Thursday's light breezes -- which were expected to be replaced by gusty winds on Friday.

Despite the relatively benign conditions, it was an eventful day for two-time tournament winner Dustin Johnson.

The former world number one's one-under par 72 included five birdies and an eagle along with a double-bogey seven at the par-five ninth and four bogeys.

Related Topics

World Melbourne Lead Eagle United States Adam Scott September Dustin Johnson All From Best

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 3, 2020 in Pakistan

19 minutes ago

Iran Top Commander killed in US airstrike at Baghd ..

28 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Vivo Welcomed the New Year 2020 with Vivo S1 Pro L ..

11 hours ago

Plan being made for proper documentation of jewele ..

11 hours ago

Pakistani media features visit of Mohamed bin Zaye ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.