China: 12 Dead, 4 Missing After Boat Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 03:40 PM

ANKARA, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :At least 12 people died and four others remain missing as a fishing boat capsized in China's eastern Zhejiang province early Sunday, according to state-run media.

A report by CGTN said the boat capsized about 100 nautical miles east of Zhujiajian Island at 04:28 am local (20:28 pm GMT).

Of the 20 people, four were rescued and are reported to be in stable condition.

Professional salvage vessels, helicopters and nearby fishing boats were dispatched to the scene for rescue efforts.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

