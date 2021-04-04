China: 12 Dead, 4 Missing After Boat Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 03:40 PM
ANKARA, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :At least 12 people died and four others remain missing as a fishing boat capsized in China's eastern Zhejiang province early Sunday, according to state-run media.
A report by CGTN said the boat capsized about 100 nautical miles east of Zhujiajian Island at 04:28 am local (20:28 pm GMT).
Of the 20 people, four were rescued and are reported to be in stable condition.
Professional salvage vessels, helicopters and nearby fishing boats were dispatched to the scene for rescue efforts.