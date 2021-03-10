UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China 2-year Treasury Bond Futures Open Higher Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 12:00 PM

China 2-year treasury bond futures open higher Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :China's two-year treasury bond futures opened higher Wednesday, with the contract for settlement in March 2021 having no trading at opening.The contract for settlement in June 2021 opened 0.01 percent higher at 100.05 Yuan (15.37 U.S. Dollars). The contract for settlement in September 2021 opened 0.

02 percent higher at 99.80 yuan.

The contracts are agreements to buy or sell treasury bonds at a predetermined price on a set date.

They allow investors to bet on and profit from the movements in the value of the bonds.

The treasury bond futures were launched at the Shanghai-based China Financial Futures Exchange and started trading on Aug. 17, 2018.

