UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China 5-year Treasury Bond Futures Close Higher Monday

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 03:30 PM

China 5-year treasury bond futures close higher Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :China's five-year treasury bond futures closed higher on Monday, with the contract for June 2021 closing 0.06 percent higher at 99.83 Yuan (about 15.31 U.S. Dollars).

The contract for settlement in September 2021 closed 0.05 percent higher at 99.47 yuan.

The contract for settlement in December 2021 closed 0.03 percent higher at 99.17 yuan.

The contracts are agreements to buy or sell treasury bonds at a predetermined price on a set date.

They allow investors to bet on and profit from the movements in the value of the bonds.

The treasury bond futures were launched at the Shanghai-based China Financial Futures Exchange and started trading on Sept. 6, 2013.

Related Topics

Buy Price China Financial Futures Exchange June September December From

Recent Stories

Countrywide strike is being observed on call of Mu ..

21 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,803 new COVID-19 cases, 1,760 reco ..

22 minutes ago

Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council launch ‘Pl ..

41 minutes ago

CPEC — a boon for all-weather Pak-China strategi ..

45 minutes ago

DC inspects essential commodities at Insaf Sasta b ..

13 minutes ago

Russia prison service says Navalny to be transferr ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.