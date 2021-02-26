UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China 5-year Treasury Bond Futures Close Lower Friday

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 01:40 PM

China 5-year treasury bond futures close lower Friday

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :China's five-year treasury bond futures closed lower Friday, with the contract for March 2021 closing 0.09 percent lower at 99.47 Yuan (about 15.37 U.S. Dollars).

The contract for settlement in June 2021 closed 0.11 percent lower at 99.16 yuan.

The contract for settlement in September 2021 closed 0.13 percent lower at 98.95 yuan.

The contracts are agreements to buy or sell treasury bonds at a predetermined price on a set date.

They allow investors to bet on and profit from the movements in the value of the bonds.

The treasury bond futures were launched at the Shanghai-based China Financial Futures Exchange and started trading on Sept. 6, 2013.

Related Topics

Buy Price China Financial Futures Exchange March June September From

Recent Stories

Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral on social med ..

6 minutes ago

Ogra recommends massive increase in POL prices

54 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses commitment to continue to compl ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 32 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

2 hours ago

Umar Akmal gets six month relief

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 26, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.