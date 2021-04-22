China 5-year treasury bond futures close lower Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :China's five-year treasury bond futures closed lower on Thursday, with the contract for June 2021 closing 0.03 percent lower at 99.9 Yuan (about 15.39 U.S. Dollars).

The contract for settlement in September 2021 closed 0.04 percent lower at 99.52 yuan.

The contract for settlement in December 2021 closed 0.02 percent lower at 99.21 yuan.

The contracts are agreements to buy or sell treasury bonds at a predetermined price on a set date.

They allow investors to bet on and profit from the movements in the value of the bonds.

The treasury bond futures were launched at the Shanghai-based China Financial Futures Exchange and started trading on Sept. 6, 2013.