UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China A Good Partner In World Socio-economic Transformation: Uganda's Ruling Party Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 12:30 PM

China a good partner in world socio-economic transformation: Uganda's ruling party leader

KAMPALA, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :China's hosting of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and World Political Parties Summit shows the country is becoming a good partner in socio-economic transformation of the world through political parties, a top leader of Uganda's ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party said on Tuesday.

The party representatives led by NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong convened in the capital of Kampala to attend the cloud summit, which gathered leaders of more than 500 political parties and organizations from over 160 countries.

"This is a demonstration that China is becoming a good partner in socio-economic transformation of the world through political parties.

We thank them so much for hosting this summit," Todwong said.

The party leader pledged to "work together with all other political parties around the world that aspire to improve the social well-being of its people."During his keynote speech at the summit, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese president, called on political parties worldwide to shoulder their historic responsibility for the pursuit of the people's well-being and progress of mankind.

The summit issued a joint initiative, which expressed the common will of political parties attending the event to safeguard world peace and development and promote the well-being of the people.

Related Topics

World China Progress Kampala Uganda Event All From Top Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

India announces 930 new COVID-19 death in 24 hours

36 minutes ago

Court reserves verdict on bail pleas of Mufti Aziz ..

58 minutes ago

PM will not use security, protocol at private func ..

1 hour ago

PM congratulates NCOC, SBP and Ehsas team for resp ..

1 hour ago

Dilip Kumar passes away

2 hours ago

UAE golden visa for students a big step, says loca ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.