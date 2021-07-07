(@FahadShabbir)

KAMPALA, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :China's hosting of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and World Political Parties Summit shows the country is becoming a good partner in socio-economic transformation of the world through political parties, a top leader of Uganda's ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party said on Tuesday.

The party representatives led by NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong convened in the capital of Kampala to attend the cloud summit, which gathered leaders of more than 500 political parties and organizations from over 160 countries.

"This is a demonstration that China is becoming a good partner in socio-economic transformation of the world through political parties.

We thank them so much for hosting this summit," Todwong said.

The party leader pledged to "work together with all other political parties around the world that aspire to improve the social well-being of its people."During his keynote speech at the summit, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese president, called on political parties worldwide to shoulder their historic responsibility for the pursuit of the people's well-being and progress of mankind.

The summit issued a joint initiative, which expressed the common will of political parties attending the event to safeguard world peace and development and promote the well-being of the people.