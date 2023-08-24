Open Menu

China Accelerates Integration Of Geospatial Data, Smart Vehicles

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2023 | 01:00 PM

China accelerates integration of geospatial data, smart vehicles

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :With the development of mobile internet, big data and artificial intelligence, the integration of geospatial data and intelligent connected vehicles in China is picking up speed, an official said on Wednesday.

This state of affairs is playing an important role in the integration of the digital economy and the real economy, said Li Yongchun, an official with the Ministry of Natural Resources, at a press conference.

The ministry has implemented several measures to unleash the potential of geological information and support the application of electronic maps in self-driving vehicles, such as rolling out supportive policies, establishing testing zones, unveiling standards and promoting the development of relevant technologies, said Li.

Li pledged that the ministry will continue to make efforts to fine-tune relevant policies, improve supervision methods and step up technology research and development, in a bid to make more maps for self-driving vehicles accessible to the public.

Related Topics

Internet Technology Mobile China Vehicles

Recent Stories

Dubai Chambers advances sustainability agenda

Dubai Chambers advances sustainability agenda

12 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif says he will return to Pakistan soon

Nawaz Sharif says he will return to Pakistan soon

42 minutes ago
 IHC to take up Imran Khan's appeal against Thoshak ..

IHC to take up Imran Khan's appeal against Thoshakhana verdict today

1 hour ago
 Pakistani rupee breaks 300 mark against US Dollar

Pakistani rupee breaks 300 mark against US Dollar

2 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends reception in South ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends reception in South Africa for 15th BRICS Summit

2 hours ago
 UN Pak launches dialogue campaign ahead of SDG sum ..

UN Pak launches dialogue campaign ahead of SDG summit

2 hours ago
President invites CEC for meeting to fix polls dat ..

President invites CEC for meeting to fix polls date

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Champi ..

UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Championship Youth in Kazakhstan

13 hours ago
 UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federati ..

UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federation&#039;s Sustainability Commi ..

13 hours ago
 Club subsidies measured by community services rend ..

Club subsidies measured by community services rendered: Sharjah Ruler

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous