China accelerates revising industry catalog to encourage foreign investment

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :China is accelerating the revision of the industry catalog that encourages foreign investment, as part of efforts to expand high-level opening-up, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said on Thursday.

The MOC and the National Development and Reform Commission are coordinating with other government departments to expand the catalog, with a focus on manufacturing and productive services and channeling more investment to the central, western and northeastern parts of China, said the MOC spokesperson Shu Jueting, at a press conference.

In the revised version of the catalog, items related to advanced manufacturing, scientific and technological innovation, modern services, and labor-intensive processing trade will be added or expanded, she said.

The two departments have solicited opinions from the public from May 10 to June 10, said Shu, adding that the suggestions they collected will be reviewed carefully.