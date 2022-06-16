UrduPoint.com

China Accelerates Revising Industry Catalog To Encourage Foreign Investment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2022 | 05:50 PM

China accelerates revising industry catalog to encourage foreign investment

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :China is accelerating the revision of the industry catalog that encourages foreign investment, as part of efforts to expand high-level opening-up, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said on Thursday.

The MOC and the National Development and Reform Commission are coordinating with other government departments to expand the catalog, with a focus on manufacturing and productive services and channeling more investment to the central, western and northeastern parts of China, said the MOC spokesperson Shu Jueting, at a press conference.

In the revised version of the catalog, items related to advanced manufacturing, scientific and technological innovation, modern services, and labor-intensive processing trade will be added or expanded, she said.

The two departments have solicited opinions from the public from May 10 to June 10, said Shu, adding that the suggestions they collected will be reviewed carefully.

Related Topics

China Shu May June Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

DAO PropTech bags the ‘PropTech Innovation Award ..

DAO PropTech bags the ‘PropTech Innovation Award 2022’

32 minutes ago
 Friesland Campina, HBL & SEDF partner for subsidiz ..

Friesland Campina, HBL & SEDF partner for subsidized financing to empower dairy ..

1 hour ago
 Federal Government Ministers push traders to close ..

Federal Government Ministers push traders to close down markets early

3 hours ago
 IHC commands the NA secretary to come up with a re ..

IHC commands the NA secretary to come up with a report for Shireen Mazari’s ar ..

3 hours ago
 Berlin Film Festival will feature ‘Javed Iqbal: ..

Berlin Film Festival will feature ‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial K ..

5 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker driver who saved countless li ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.