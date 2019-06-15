UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Achieves Over Half Of Annual Employment Goal By May

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 01:01 AM

China achieves over half of annual employment goal by May

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Half of China's employment objective this year has been achieved in the first five months, with the employment situation generally stable, said the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China had created 5.97 million new urban job opportunities by the end of May 2019, finishing 54 percent of the plan for the whole year, NBS data showed.

The national surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5 percent in May 2019, the same as that of April. The surveyed urban unemployment rate of people aged 25 to 59 years old declined for the third consecutive month, down 0.2 percentage points to 4.5 percent, while that of 31 major cities went flat at 5 percent.

Average weekly working time of enterprise employees nationwide increased, up 0.5 hours to 46.3 hours year on year.

Related Topics

China Job Same Enterprise April May 2019 Million Employment

Recent Stories

Putin, Erdogan Hold Brief Conversation Before Star ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court (SC) clarifies news item regarding p ..

2 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhry responds after being called out for ..

15 minutes ago

Myanmar doctor-turned-model hits back at ban over ..

3 minutes ago

UAE, India to renegotiate bilateral air service ag ..

25 minutes ago

Journalist Sami Ibrahim registers FIR against Fawa ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.