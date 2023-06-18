UrduPoint.com

China Activates Emergency Response To Flooding

Umer Jamshaid Published June 18, 2023 | 02:10 PM

China activates emergency response to flooding

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters launched a level-four emergency response to flooding at 5 p.m. Saturday for provinces including Zhejiang, Anhui, Hubei and Guizhou.

The headquarters has instructed local authorities to conduct close monitoring, dynamic forecasts and alerts, and respond to emergencies in time.

All-out efforts should be made to ward off flooding, landslides and other disasters, relocate those at risk, and protect those involved in rescue work.

The rain belt will be mainly situated near the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, with rainstorms and severe convective weather expected in some regions.

Related Topics

Weather Flood Drought P

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi announces opening of PublisHer ch ..

Bodour Al Qasimi announces opening of PublisHer chapter in Republic of Korea

18 minutes ago
 TDRA launches initiative to optimise FedNet with A ..

TDRA launches initiative to optimise FedNet with AI services

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy launches report o ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy launches report on &#039;Dubai’s Venture Capi ..

2 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting s ..

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting school in Uganda

2 hours ago
 Participation of DSCE, DEWA, WGEO in previous COPs ..

Participation of DSCE, DEWA, WGEO in previous COPs, major strides towards UAE’ ..

2 hours ago
 TRENDS, Jeju Peace Institute organise symposium on ..

TRENDS, Jeju Peace Institute organise symposium on ‘People&#039;s Relations as ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.