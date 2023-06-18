China activates emergency response to flooding

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters launched a level-four emergency response to flooding at 5 p.m. Saturday for provinces including Zhejiang, Anhui, Hubei and Guizhou.

The headquarters has instructed local authorities to conduct close monitoring, dynamic forecasts and alerts, and respond to emergencies in time.

All-out efforts should be made to ward off flooding, landslides and other disasters, relocate those at risk, and protect those involved in rescue work.

The rain belt will be mainly situated near the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, with rainstorms and severe convective weather expected in some regions.