China Activates Emergency Response To Flooding

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2023 | 04:30 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :-- China's Ministry of Water Resources on Monday launched a level-four emergency response to flooding, as heavy rains are expected to hit the country's southern regions in the coming days.

With downpours forecast to hit parts of southwest China, regions south of the Yangtze River and south China as well as southeast part of Hubei Province between Tuesday and Sunday, water levels will likely surpass the warning lines in some rivers in the affected areas, and large floods may occur in some medium and small rivers, according to the ministry.

The ministry has activated level-four emergency response to flooding in Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hubei, Hunan, Guangxi, Guizhou and Yunnan. It has also dispatched working groups to Hubei, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guangxi and Guizhou to guide these regions in flood response.

It also ordered local departments to watch out for changes in precipitation, water levels and flood situations in their areas, and keep a close eye on water conservancy projects.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with level one being the strongest response.

