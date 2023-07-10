Open Menu

China Activates Flood Emergency Response In Two Provinces

Muhammad Irfan Published July 10, 2023 | 05:51 PM

China activates flood emergency response in two provinces

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) --:China's Ministry of Water Resources on Monday activated a level-IV emergency response for flood risks in east China's Shandong Province and southwest China's Sichuan Province.

From Tuesday to Friday, heavy rains will lash parts of Sichuan and Shandong, causing water levels of rivers to rise sharply, the ministry said.

Multiple rivers are expected to see water levels exceed their warning lines, according to the ministry.

China has a four-tier flood control emergency response system, with level I being the most severe response.

