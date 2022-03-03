UrduPoint.com

China Actively Addresses Population Aging: Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2022 | 03:30 PM

BEIJING, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Addressing population aging and building an elderly-friendly society have attracted great attention from the whole society, Guo Weimin, a spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said Thursday.

"It is a major task concerning the country's long-term development," Guo told a press conference, adding that progress has been achieved in the sector thanks to the efforts made by all regions and departments.

"The CPPCC National Committee will work with all departments to enhance the sense of fulfillment, happiness and security of the elderly," Guo said.

>