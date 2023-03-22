UrduPoint.com

China Adds 1,336 Traditional Villages To State Protection List

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 12:30 PM

China adds 1,336 traditional villages to state protection list

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :China has added 1,336 traditional villages to the state protection list amid efforts to promote heritage conservation, according to a notice from the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.

The ministry, together with five other government organs, has so far brought a total of 8,155 traditional villages under state protection in six batches.

The ministry urged the localities to establish and improve the archives of traditional villages, and guide the villages to draw up protection plans to strengthen the protection and utilization of the villages, according to the notice.

China launched a survey of traditional villages in 2012. Thanks to years of continuous effort, by 2020, the country had successfully brought 539,000 historic buildings and traditional dwellings under protection, and inherited and developed 4,789 items of intangible cultural heritage at or above the provincial level.

Related Topics

China Guide 2020 From Government Housing

Recent Stories

ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 40%

ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 40%

16 minutes ago
 PM to visit Tharparkar today to inaugurate histori ..

PM to visit Tharparkar today to inaugurate historic projects

35 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE&#039;s One Billion Meals campaign ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s One Billion Meals campaign is reshaping Ramadan charity

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd March 2023

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends second Dubai Breeze-Up ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends second Dubai Breeze-Up Sale held at Meydan Racecours ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.