China Adds 382 New PPP Projects In Jan.-Nov

Sun 19th December 2021

China adds 382 new PPP projects in Jan.-Nov

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :China saw 382 new public-private partnership (PPP) projects registered in the first 11 months of the year, data from the country's top economic planner showed.

Urban infrastructure saw 144 projects added during the period, the largest increase in terms of the number of new projects among all the sectors, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

Sectors including agriculture, forestry, water conservancy, social development, transport and environmental protection also reported many new PPP projects in the January-November period.

PPPs act as collaborative investment models between the government and private companies.

Chinese authorities have in recent years been exploring the possibility of funding infrastructure and public works through PPP models, aiming to reduce local government debts and provide new opportunities for private capital.

