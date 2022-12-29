UrduPoint.com

China Adjusts Tariff Plan To Include More Items

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2022 | 06:30 PM

China adjusts tariff plan to include more items

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :China has decided to adjust its tariff plan for 2023 and expand the number of tariff items in line with the need for industrial development and technical advancement, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council said Thursday.

Approved by the State Council, the adjustment involves changes in the import and export tariffs of some products and sets up new tariff items such as white tea, jasmine tea, surgical robots, laser radars, and vegetable seeds.

The move aims to optimize the country's tariff system and adapt to the need for industrial development and technical advancement, said a statement of the commission.

Take white tea and jasmine tea, for instance. The two products have seen growing popularity in the overseas market and rising exports in recent years. But currently, only black tea, green tea, oolong tea, and dark tea are listed as tariff items.

Zhang Xuebiao, a researcher with the Agricultural Information Institute under the Chinese academy of Agricultural Sciences, said adding distinctive Chinese farm produce such as white tea and jasmine tea to the list is conducive to boosting the development of specialty farming and enhancing the brand awareness of companies. The country's total number of tariff items will be extended to 8,948 after the adjustment, said the statement.

Related Topics

Exports Import China Market

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League announces dates for ADNOC Pro Leagu ..

UAE Pro League announces dates for ADNOC Pro League&#039;s round 2

16 minutes ago
 Infinix brings huge year end discounts to celebrat ..

Infinix brings huge year end discounts to celebrate the New Year!

1 hour ago
 A realme Ode to the Year 2022

A realme Ode to the Year 2022

1 hour ago
 More than Rs.100 Million fine collected through Qe ..

More than Rs.100 Million fine collected through Qeemat Punjab App; 78,411 out of ..

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mayor of Sur ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mayor of Surakarta (Solo), Indonesia, in A ..

2 hours ago
 AED72,000 for every Emirati not appointed accordin ..

AED72,000 for every Emirati not appointed according to 2022 target

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.