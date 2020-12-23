China adjusts tariffs on imported commodities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :China will implement provisional tariffs that are lower than the most-favored-nation rates on 883 imported commodities, according to a circular issued by the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council.

The adjustment, aimed at improving supply quality and promoting virtuous cycle of the economy, will take effect on Jan. 1, 2021.