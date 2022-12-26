China adopts new railway operating plan

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :China implemented a new railway operating plan on Monday to improve the country's railway passenger and freight transport efficiency, according to the national railway operator.

Starting Monday, 63 passenger trains were newly added across the country, bringing the total number of such trains to 6,046, said the China State Railway Group Co.

, Ltd.

A total of 10,894 freight trains now operate nationwide, an increase of 50 compared with the previous schedule.

After the adjustment, the capacity of freight railways will further improve, and it will help boost coal transportation to ensure the demand from major coal-producing areas in the country, said the railway operator.