China Adopts Revised Vocational Education Law
Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2022 | 03:40 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Chinese lawmakers on Wednesday voted to adopt a revision to the Vocational Education Law at a session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.
The revision stipulates that vocational education enjoys the same importance as general education and issues measures to promote the high-quality development of vocational education. The revised law will take effect on May 1.