UrduPoint.com

China Advances To Three Relay Events Semis At Short Track Speed Skating World Cup

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2022 | 12:40 PM

China advances to three relay events semis at Short Track Speed Skating World Cup

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Team China advanced to the semifinals of the men's 5,000m relay, the women's 3,000m relay and the mixed team relay at the ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Salt Lake City on Friday.

The Chinese team announced its roster adjustment prior to the second stop of the World Cup, stating that "the adjustments were made after considering the physical conditions of the athletes who had shown symptoms of cold and fever".

Led by Olympic silver medalist Li Wenlong, the Chinese men's team left group rivals Britain, Austria and Italy behind to cross the finish line first in the men's 5,000m relay quarterfinals in 6:45.051. China will compete with Britain, Japan and Kazakhstan in the semifinal, while the other semifinal group consists of the Netherlands, South Korea, Canada and the United States.

In the women's 3,000m relay quarterfinals, the Chinese team consisting of Jia Huiling, Wang Xinran, Wang Ye and Zhang Chutong led the group in 4:05.

148 to advance to the semifinal, and they will race with South Korea, Italy and Japan for two tickets to the final. Canada, the Netherlands, Poland and Kazakhstan are in the other semifinal group.

In the mixed team event, China fell slightly behind Italy to finish second in the quarterfinals, and they will face the Netherlands, Canada and Poland in the next round.

Also on Friday, Zhong Yuchen advanced to the men's 500m quarterfinals, and Wang Ye, Zhang Chutong and Wang Xinran marched into the women's 500m quarterfinals.

Dutch skaters shocked the World Cup with two new world records. Xandra Velzeboer broke the women's 500m world record in 41.416, while the Olympic champion Suzanne Schulting set the new women's 1,000m record with 1:25.958.

Related Topics

World China Canada Ye Salt Lake City Austria Italy Poland Japan South Korea United States Kazakhstan Netherlands Women Silver Olympics Event Race

Recent Stories

Govt requested to take punitive action against per ..

Govt requested to take punitive action against perpetrators of institution's def ..

7 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 39 Sri Lanka Vs. England

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 39 Sri Lanka Vs. England

47 minutes ago
 Police did not accept complaint to register FIR: Z ..

Police did not accept complaint to register FIR: Zubair Niazi

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Nov ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th November 2022

3 hours ago
 World Stroke Day: Neurologists urge young medics t ..

World Stroke Day: Neurologists urge young medics to adopt Neurology to serve man ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.