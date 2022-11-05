China advances to three relay events semis at Short Track Speed Skating World Cup

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Team China advanced to the semifinals of the men's 5,000m relay, the women's 3,000m relay and the mixed team relay at the ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Salt Lake City on Friday.

The Chinese team announced its roster adjustment prior to the second stop of the World Cup, stating that "the adjustments were made after considering the physical conditions of the athletes who had shown symptoms of cold and fever".

Led by Olympic silver medalist Li Wenlong, the Chinese men's team left group rivals Britain, Austria and Italy behind to cross the finish line first in the men's 5,000m relay quarterfinals in 6:45.051. China will compete with Britain, Japan and Kazakhstan in the semifinal, while the other semifinal group consists of the Netherlands, South Korea, Canada and the United States.

In the women's 3,000m relay quarterfinals, the Chinese team consisting of Jia Huiling, Wang Xinran, Wang Ye and Zhang Chutong led the group in 4:05.

148 to advance to the semifinal, and they will race with South Korea, Italy and Japan for two tickets to the final. Canada, the Netherlands, Poland and Kazakhstan are in the other semifinal group.

In the mixed team event, China fell slightly behind Italy to finish second in the quarterfinals, and they will face the Netherlands, Canada and Poland in the next round.

Also on Friday, Zhong Yuchen advanced to the men's 500m quarterfinals, and Wang Ye, Zhang Chutong and Wang Xinran marched into the women's 500m quarterfinals.

Dutch skaters shocked the World Cup with two new world records. Xandra Velzeboer broke the women's 500m world record in 41.416, while the Olympic champion Suzanne Schulting set the new women's 1,000m record with 1:25.958.