China, Africa Hold Forum On Youth Volunteering

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2022 | 11:40 AM

BEIJING, Dec. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :The China-Africa Youth Forum on Volunteering opened on Friday, with the theme of uniting the strengths of youth volunteering to build China-Africa development partnerships.

Keynote speakers discussed China's development and international cooperation in the area of youth volunteering, and Africa's policies to boost youth development and its experience in youth volunteering.

The forum provides a new platform for young people to join the global development agenda and the Global Development Initiative, said Xu Xiao, vice president of the All-China Youth Federation, adding that the federation is willing to strengthen cooperation with African youth volunteering organizations to promote the development of youth in both China and Africa.

On Saturday, youth representatives from China and Africa will exchange views and explore cooperation potential in "community volunteering services and sustainable city development," and "volunteering and poverty relief."

